Japan PM says Moderna contamination to have limited impact on vaccination plan

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he received a report that the country’s inoculation plan would be little affected by a recent contamination incident involving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

But Suga said he instructed the health ministry to deal with the issue considering safety as a priority.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)