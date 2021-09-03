Japan PM Resigns; U.K., Australia Swap Doses: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he plans to resign so he can devote the rest of his time in office to fighting the pandemic rather than campaigning for re-election. The U.K. will send four million Pfizer doses in a vaccine swap deal to Australia, where its most populous state expects daily cases to peak within two weeks. Three doses of Covid-19 vaccine may become the standard regimen for most people, White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said. His comments came as medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines chafe at what they perceive as political interference by the Biden administration in the review process of booster shots.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In some of Asia’s Covid-19 hot spots, powerful and wealthier citizens are nabbing booster shots even as most people remain unvaccinated, undermining the inoculation strategies of nations struggling with the highly infectious delta variant. Key Developments Global Tracker: Cases pass 219 million; deaths near 4.55 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 5.39 billion doses administeredRich Asians jump booster shot queue amid vaccine shortagesJapan’s Suga to depart after misjudging economy-Covid balanceIre of the ‘vexcluded’ grows as companies crack down on unvaxxedLess fear, more fury as delta strains hotline for doctorsWall Street banks tiptoe around Texas while pushing for vaccinesAmerica’s unequal jobs recovery leaves some minorities behind

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Germany in “Pandemic of the Non-Vaccinated” (1:53 p.m. HK) Germany is experiencing a “pandemic of the non-vaccinated,” and it’s vital to convince more people to take Covid-19 shots to prevent hospitals from being overloaded, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn. “In intensive-care units, 90% of the Covid-19 patients aren’t vaccinated, and the infection numbers among non-vaccinated are 10-12 times higher,” Spahn said in an interview with DLF radio. “That’s why the decisive question for the fall and winter is whether in these September weeks many millions — above all younger people — can be convinced to get a shot.” Three Cases of Mu Variant Confirmed in South Korea (1:38 p.m. HK) Three cases of the mu variant were identified in South Korea from those who visited Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, according to a statement from Korea Disease Control & Prevention Agency. Authorities will strengthen monitoring of the variant, the statement said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Japan PM to Resign After Struggles to Contain Virus (1:14 p.m. HK) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he plans to resign so he can devote the remainder of his time in office to fighting the pandemic rather than campaigning for re-election. The surprise decision comes just ahead of a vote for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who’s virtually assured of becoming prime minister due to the party’s dominance in parliament. Suga’s approval ratings had plummeted as virus cases surged across Japan in the weeks after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. “Since I became prime minister a year ago, dealing with coronavirus has been at the center of my efforts,” Suga told reporters in a brief statement without taking questions. “Dealing with the virus while campaigning for the election would take a huge amount of energy. I realized I couldn’t do both and I should choose one.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hanoi to Ease Some Virus Restrictions Monday: Report (11:41 a.m. HK) Vietnam’s capital will continue to apply strict stay-home orders in high-risk zones while easing rules in other areas from Monday, Vietnam News newspaper reported, citing a decision from the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee. The city will introduce a three-color system, with red zones designated as very high risk and orange and green areas as less risky, according to the report. No details were provided on how exactly the city will be divided, or for how long. U.K. to Send Australia 4 Million Pfizer Doses (11:26 a.m. HK) The U.K. will send Australia four million Pfizer doses in a vaccine swap deal, with the first batch of 292,000 doses to be shipped “shortly,” the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care said in an emailed statement. Australia will return the same overall volume of doses before year-end.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s the third vaccine swap deal Australia has made in as many weeks — first with Poland then Singapore — as it races to inoculate its population to ease lockdown restrictions in its two biggest cities. Prime Minister Scott Morrison lauded the U.K. agreement, which he said would speed up Australia’s vaccine rollout. In addition to helping Australia, the swap “will enable the U.K. to better align timings of our own supply of vaccines with our future need — including for any booster program or expansion of vaccines to teenagers,” the statement said. S. Korea to Extend Social-Distancing Steps for 4 Weeks (10:14 a.m. HK) South Korea will maintain current level 4 social-distancing measures in the Greater Seoul area and level 3 rules in other areas through Oct. 3, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Closing hours of restaurants and cafes in Greater Seoul will be extended by an hour to 10 p.m. as of Sept. 6. The plan also lays out the maximum number of people who can gather, depending on their vaccination status, with higher numbers allowed over the Chuseok Thanksgiving holidays later this month. South Korea expects the number of confirmed daily virus cases to peak at about 2,000-2,300 between Sept. 5-20, according to a health ministry statement. The government aims for about 70% of citizens to have received a first vaccine dose before the Chuseok holidays. Australia’s NSW State Expects Cases to Peak in 2 Weeks (9:52 a.m. HK) Australia’s most populous state expects daily coronavirus infection numbers to peak within two weeks, after another day of record cases Friday. New South Wales, which includes Sydney, recorded 12 deaths and 1,431 new cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. The state’s outbreak has surpassed 25,000 cases since it began in mid-June, including 160 in intensive care.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content October is shaping up to be the worst month for hospitalizations and intensive-care patients, she said. The state would also be emerging from stay-at-home orders around the same time. Sydney’s population has been under stay-at-home orders for more than two months. “We are seeing more and more of our population vaccinated and that is the biggest weapon we have” to contain the outbreak, she said. New Zealand Reports 28 New Cases in Community (9:11 a.m. HK) New Zealand, which had largely eliminated the virus until a recent outbreak of the delta variant, saw daily new cases drop to 28 on Friday, from 49 on Thursday and 75 a day earlier, according to a Health Ministry statement. “These results are encouraging,” Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told a news conference.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Thailand Reports Fewest Daily Cases Since July 27 (9:09 a.m. HK) Thailand reported 14,653 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily level in more than five weeks, according to government data Friday. Total cumulative infections were at 1.25 million, while the country reported 271 new Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative death toll to 12,374. Manila Region Could See 43,000 Daily Infections (8:53 a.m. HK) The Philippine capital region may see anywhere from 16,000 to 43,000 Covid-19 cases per day by the end of September, the Health Department said in a statement. Faster isolation of infections, strict use of masks and distancing, and quicker vaccine rollout can still change the high daily case projections, the agency added.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Philippines approved the use of Moderna’s vaccine for ages 12-17, the head of the country’s Food and Drug Administration said by text message. Authorities recorded 16,621 Covid-19 cases Thursday, bringing total infections in the Philippines to more than 2 million. Japan Drafts Roadmap for Easing Restrictions: Yomiuri (8:03 a.m. HK) Japan plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions in October or November as the vaccination drive progresses, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing a draft of the plans. The plan would allow eateries to serve alcohol and stay open later even in areas covered by a state of emergency and allow vaccinated persons to travel across prefectures. It also considers easing restrictions on large events and resuming initiatives designed to stimulate local tourism.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The government also may use vaccination certificates and Covid test results, the paper reported. Malaysia Uses Phuket ‘Sandbox’ Model to Re-Open Langkawi Islands (7:58 a.m. HK) Malaysia plans to reopen the tourist haven of Langkawi islands, mirroring Thailand’s reopening plan based on a pilot project in the resort island of Phuket. Langkawi will reopen to locals under a travel-bubble plan from Sept. 16, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Thursday, with other destinations allowed to operate when the local vaccination rate hits 80%. New infections in Malaysia have soared despite containment measures, turning the country into Southeast Asia’s Covid hotspot. The nation added 20,988 cases Thursday. Still, the virus’ effective reproduction rate has fallen below 1 nationwide “for the first time in a few months,” Ismail Sabri said, as the vaccination drive ramps up.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Singapore Issues First Passes in Vaccinated Travel Scheme (7:54 a.m. HK) Singapore has issued Vaccinated Travel Passes to 735 travelers from Germany and 20 from Brunei Darussalam as of Sept. 1, according to a statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. Under Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme, there will be no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsor, part of the city-state’s experiment in gradually reopening to the world while treating the virus as endemic. Singapore also is finalizing plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions on migrant workers’ movements, the Straits Times reported, citing an interview with Manpower Minister Tan See Leng. Dormitories for foreign laborers — the locus of Singapore’s first major outbreak last year — will undergo a major revamp, he said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kim Jong Un Urges Steps on Quarantine, Food Shortage (7:06 a.m. HK) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a politburo meeting and ordered party officials to reexamine the national epidemic prevention system, the Korean Central News Agency reported. “Tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance, which must not be loosened even a moment under the present situation,” Kim said. U.S. Resumes Lilly Antibody Shipments (5:48 p.m. NY) U.S. health officials will resume distribution of Eli Lilly & Co.’s combination antibody therapy for Covid-19 across the country, as the treatment appears to be active against the now-widespread delta variant. Distribution of the antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab was paused in late June because of concerns about ineffectiveness against other coronavirus variants, gamma and beta. The delta variant now makes up about 99% of sequenced U.S. cases, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Rich Asians Jump Booster Shot Queue (5:39 p.m. NY) In some of Asia’s Covid-19 hot spots, powerful and wealthier citizens are nabbing booster shots even as most people remain unvaccinated, undermining the inoculation strategies of nations struggling with the highly infectious delta variant. The growing trend in countries like Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines is worsening inequities at a time when they’re grappling with vaccine shortages. U.S. Hospitalizations Focus on Children, Teens (5 p.m. NY) Young Americans through age 17 are the only group showing an upward trend in per-capita hospitalizations for Covid-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Weekly average admissions during the seven days through Tuesday rose 11% to the highest level yet.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content By contrast, the same weekly measure fell 4.5% among the 18-29 age group. Both groups had been rising steadily since July. Covid hospitalizations for all U.S. age groups declined 1.7% during the period. Among the 0-17 age group, a four-state region comprising Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska led the U.S. with a rate of increase almost triple the national average. The CDC cautioned that the data may be subject to reporting delays. Fauci Says Three Doses Could Become Norm (4:15 p.m. NY) Three doses of Covid-19 vaccine may become the standard regimen for most people, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said at a briefing Thursday. A study in Israel showed dramatic improvement in protection among recipients of three doses of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, normally given in two doses, Fauci said. If the gains last, “you’re going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen,” he said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The durability of immunity will need to be confirmed when data are presented to the Food and Drug Administration, Fauci added. U.S. Invests to Expand Vaccine Manufacturing (3:53 p.m. NY) The U.S. government will allocate $2.7 billion to expand vaccine manufacturing, though it’s not yet clear which companies will receive the funds, President Joe Biden’s Covid response team announced. The money will be used to increase production of ingredients and supplies used to make vaccines. It will support the manufacturing of raw materials, vials and syringes, as well as the bottling process known as fill-finish, according to an official familiar with the plan. The investment will “help us deliver on the president’s commitment to be an arsenal of vaccines for the world, and strengthen our long-term capabilities to respond to future threats,” White House Covid response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Amtrak Mandates Vaccines for Employees (12:12 p.m. NY) Amtrak will require all of its employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. “The science is clear,” Bill Flynn, chief executive officer of the passenger rail line, said in an email to passengers signed up for Amtrak’s Guest Rewards program. “The Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and lifesaving. They are proving effective against the current surge of variants, especially at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.” Amtrak joins United Airlines in requiring vaccines for transportation workers. Delta Airlines has announced a health care surcharge for unvaccinated workers. U.S Ships More Antibody Therapeutics (11:31 a.m. NY) U.S. shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics for Covid-19 have surged during the latest wave of infections, with the government distributing one treatment for every five cases.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The U.S. shipped 200,513 doses for the week of Aug. 18, a five-fold increase from a month earlier, according to the latest data provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In the same period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported almost a million new cases. Italy Weighs Compulsory Vaccination (11:18 a.m. NY) Italy will eventually make vaccination compulsory, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a press conference Thursday. Italy will start administering a third vaccine shot from September, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, adding that the campaign will start with those with a weak immune system. Speranza stressed that vaccination is already required for health workers, and that this requirement could be expanded to other groups.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The country expanded the use of the EU’s vaccine passport, the so-called “green pass,” this month, and will continue adding activities and venues for which it’s required. Israel Hits Record Cases (11:08 a.m. NY) Israel reported a record of 11,187 new cases, topping the previous record of 11,140 recorded earlier in the week, amid widespread testing of children ahead of school-year opening. The percentage of positive tests rose to 7.92%, the highest for the current wave of infections, but only about half the rate at the end of last September. About 30% of the new cases were children age 0-11 and an additional 13% were teenagers age 12-18. Serious cases declined to 666, well below levels recorded at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Israel had one of the earliest vaccine drives, and health officials said this week that the effects of the shots weaken five months after inoculation. The country started giving booster shots and eligibility has been gradually expanded to include the entire population aged 12 and over. Biden’s Booster Plan Faces Pushback (10:33 a.m. NY) Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference in the review process by the Biden administration. Last month, the White House announced plans to begin distributing Covid-19 booster shots to Americans Sept. 20. However, the effort still needs approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Members of a key panel that advises the CDC on vaccines have pushed back consideration of the plan to mid-September and said this week they’re concerned politics was getting ahead of the process. Long-Covid Risk Reduced in Double Vaccinated (8 a.m. NY) New data from the U.K.’s Zoe Study suggest that those who are fully vaccinated have a lower risk of long-term symptoms and fewer near-term symptoms, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Sam Fazeli. Separate studies show fully vaccinated people may be less infectious than those who haven’t been vaccinated, and a reduction in mutation frequency of the virus in countries with high vaccination rates. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.