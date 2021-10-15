Japan PM Kishida launches flagship panel to look into wealth redistribution

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched a flagship council on Friday to work out a strategy to tackle wealth disparities and redistribute wealth to households, in what he describes as a “new form of capitalism.”

The move is a crucial part of Kishida’s economic policy that combines the pro-growth policies of former premier Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” stimulus measures and efforts to more directly shift wealth from companies to households.

It also came in the wake of Kishida’s decision on Thursday to dissolve parliament and set the stage for an election where fixing the pandemic-hit economy will be the focus.