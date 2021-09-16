Japan PM contender Kono wants renewable energy, 5G to be focus of stimulus package By Reuters

Home Business Japan PM contender Kono wants renewable energy, 5G to be focus of...

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s vaccine minister Taro Kono, a contender to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, said on Thursday any new economic stimulus measures should prioritise spending on renewable energy and expansion of 5G networks nationwide.

In a group interview, Kono also said it was hard to change monetary policy abruptly now given the strain the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting on the economy.

Kono is running to replace Suga, who is stepping down as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The winner is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party’s majority in the lower house of parliament.

