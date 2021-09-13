Japan PM contender Kishida aims to boost security, with China in mind

Article content TOKYO — Japan needs to let its coast guard work smoothly with self-defense forces, in the face of assertiveness by giant neighbor China, Fumio Kishida, a contender to head the ruling party, and so become the next prime minister, said on Monday. Only lawmakers and grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote for its chief in a Sept 29. election, but candidates’ popularity with the public counts, as the winner will lead it into general elections this year.

"The security environment around Japan is getting tougher," Kishida told a news conference. "We need to strive to ensure maritime safety through such measures as bolstering coast guard capability and allowing them to work with the Self-Defence Forces." Acquiring the capability to strike enemy targets was one option, Kishida said, adding that he would not blindly adhere to holding defense spending below 1% of Japan's gross domestic product if necessary to protect citizens. The remarks follow a surprise announcement this month by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that he would step down, ending a one-year term in which his support crumbled as coronavirus infections surged. The LDP's dominant position in the lower house of parliament ensures the post of prime minister for its leader.