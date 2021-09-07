Japan PM candidate Kishida calls for $270 billion-plus stimulus package -media By Reuters
TOKYO (Reuters) – Fumio Kishida, a key contender to succeed Yoshihide Suga as Japan’s prime minister, called for compiling a stimulus package of over 30 trillion yen ($273 billion) to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a magazine reported.
Kishida also said that if he were to become prime minister, he would have the Bank of Japan maintain its 2% inflation target and massive stimulus programme, the Diamond magazine quoted him as saying in an interview that ran online on Monday evening.
Kishida told a news conference last week that the government must compile a spending package worth “several tens of trillions yen,” without giving a specific number.
($1 = 109.8200 yen)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.