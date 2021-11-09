Japan Plans 100,000 Yen in Cash and Vouchers to Kids, Kyodo Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is planning cash and voucher handouts for children 18 and younger, responding to a campaign pledge the junior member of the ruling coalition made in the recent general election.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito agreed to give 50,000 yen ($443) in cash and an additional equivalent in coupons for every child 18 or younger, Kyodo News and other local media reported Tuesday. The cash will be distributed at “an early date” and the vouchers distributed next spring.