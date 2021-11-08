Japan panel urges govt to launch $88 bln university fund

Article content TOKYO — Japanese premier Fumio Kishida’s new advisory panel called for an $88 billion university fund on Monday and another one aimed at backing research and development on digital and green innovation as pillars of the country’s new growth strategy. Some of the growth initiatives, like the university fund, will likely be featured in the planned stimulus package worth several tens of trillion yen that Kishida has pledged to compile around the middle of this month, government officials said.

Article content The panel’s growth strategy, which was presented at its meeting on Monday, made no mention of the size or details of the stimulus and extra budget to fund it. The strategy will serve as a key roadmap for Kishida as he pursues an economic policy mix of pro-growth policies of former premier Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” stimulus steps and efforts to more directly shift wealth from companies to households. “To create the world’s highest standard research university, we should establish a 10-trillion-yen university fund by the fiscal year end,” the panel said in its recommendations. “We need to make bold investment in R&D in areas such as digital, green, AI, quantum … as a step towards an advanced science technology nation.”