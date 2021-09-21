Japan oil index futures debut in muted trading

Article content

TOKYO — A new derivative pitched by the Japan Exchange Group (JEG) as giving yen-denominated exposure to benchmark oil prices ended slightly lower in a quiet first day of trading.

The CME Group Petroleum Index Futures, which began trading on the JEG’s Osaka Exchange on Tuesday, opened at 173.60 yen and closed 0.15 yen lower at 173.45 yen.

Trading volume came to 439 contracts, Osaka Exchange said in a statement on its website.

By contrast, just over 76,000 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures contracts had changed hands on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Tuesday by around 1030 GMT, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.