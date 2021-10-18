Japan must issue bonds to fund pandemic-relief steps, PM Kishida says By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the country must issue government bonds to fund policies aimed at helping the public weather the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Japan is still in a crisis situation. To protect people’s lives and livelihood, we should decisively resort to government bond issuance to fund necessary policies,” he said in a party debate ahead of a lower house election scheduled on Oct. 31.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.