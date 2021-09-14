Japan manufacturers’ sentiment weakens in Sept – Reuters Tankan

Article content
TOKYO — Japanese manufacturers’
confidence fell to a five-month low in September, the Reuters
Tankan poll found, as export-reliant firms such as carmakers
suffered from a global chip shortage.
The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey:
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
2021
DEC (f’cast) SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS (+19) +18 +33 +25 +22 +21 +13
—————————————————————
(Materials) (+18) +18 +34 +18 +13 +14 +4
– Textiles/paper (-9) -27 0 -17 -25 -25 -17
– Chemicals (+22) +44 +72 +44 +53 +53 +32
– Oil refinery/ceramics (+44) +22 +33 +22 +13 +17 +14
– Steel/nonferrous metals (+16) +16 0 +9 -25 -9 -30
(Manufactured products) (+21) +19 +31 +29 +27 +24 +18
– Food (+8) +7 0 +9 0 0 0
– Metal products/machinery (+32) +39 +53 +43 +45 +34 +15
– Electric machinery (+10) +14 +28 +19 +35 +37 +21
– Autos/transport equipment(+20) -14 +34 +46 +30 +16 +30
– Precision machinery/others(+27) +27 +16 +17 +12 +15 +17
===============================================================
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+7) -2 +5 -3 0 +2 -3
—————————————————————
– Real estate/construction (0) -4 +5 +5 0 0 +4
– Retail/wholesale (0) -3 +9 0 -5 -6 -3
– Wholesalers (0) +17 +6 +6 +5 -5 -5
– Retailers (0) -22 +11 -5 -22 -9 0
– Information/communications(+50) +50 +27 +36 +60 +60 +64
– Transport/utility (+24) +5 +10 0 +5 +12 -21
– Other services (-10) -28 -15 -32 -25 -19 -27
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
—————————————————————
DEC 2021 (forecast) (+19) – (+7) –
NOV – – – –
OCT – – – –
SEPT +18 (+13) -2 (+3)
AUG +33 – +5 –
JULY +25 – -3 –
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
JUNE +22 +14 0 +1
MAY +21 – +2 –
APR +13 – -3 –
MAR +6 +5 -5 -1
FEB +3 – -7 –
JAN -1 – -11 –
DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5
NOV -13 – -13 –
OCT -26 – -16 –
SEP -29 -27 -18 -12
AUG -33 – -23 –
JULY -44 – -26 –
JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17
MAY -44 – -36 –
APRIL -30 – -23 –
MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8
FEB -5 – +15 –
JAN -6 – +14 –
DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20
NOV -9 – +12 –
OCT -5 – +25 –
SEP -7 +5 +19 +21
AUG -4 – +13 –
JULY +3 – +25 –
JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23
MAY +12 – +27 –
APRIL +8 – +24 –
MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21
FEB +13 – +22 –
JAN +18 – +31 –
DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24
NOV +26 – +30 –
OCT +28 – +24 –
SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22
AUG +30 – +25 –
JULY +25 – +34 –
JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24
MAY +22 – +39 –
APRIL +21 – +36 –
MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23
FEB +29 – +33 –
JAN +35 – +33 –
—————————————————————-
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.