Japan manufacturers’ sentiment weakens in Sept – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO — Japanese manufacturers’

confidence fell to a five-month low in September, the Reuters

Tankan poll found, as export-reliant firms such as carmakers

suffered from a global chip shortage.

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting

the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from

those who say they are good. A negative reading means that

pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a

comparison with the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey:

2021

DEC (f’cast) SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS (+19) +18 +33 +25 +22 +21 +13

—————————————————————

(Materials) (+18) +18 +34 +18 +13 +14 +4

– Textiles/paper (-9) -27 0 -17 -25 -25 -17

– Chemicals (+22) +44 +72 +44 +53 +53 +32

– Oil refinery/ceramics (+44) +22 +33 +22 +13 +17 +14

– Steel/nonferrous metals (+16) +16 0 +9 -25 -9 -30

(Manufactured products) (+21) +19 +31 +29 +27 +24 +18

– Food (+8) +7 0 +9 0 0 0

– Metal products/machinery (+32) +39 +53 +43 +45 +34 +15

– Electric machinery (+10) +14 +28 +19 +35 +37 +21

– Autos/transport equipment(+20) -14 +34 +46 +30 +16 +30

– Precision machinery/others(+27) +27 +16 +17 +12 +15 +17

===============================================================

NON-MANUFACTURERS (+7) -2 +5 -3 0 +2 -3

—————————————————————

– Real estate/construction (0) -4 +5 +5 0 0 +4

– Retail/wholesale (0) -3 +9 0 -5 -6 -3

– Wholesalers (0) +17 +6 +6 +5 -5 -5

– Retailers (0) -22 +11 -5 -22 -9 0

– Information/communications(+50) +50 +27 +36 +60 +60 +64

– Transport/utility (+24) +5 +10 0 +5 +12 -21

– Other services (-10) -28 -15 -32 -25 -19 -27

===============================================================

*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ

—————————————————————

DEC 2021 (forecast) (+19) – (+7) –

NOV – – – –

OCT – – – –

SEPT +18 (+13) -2 (+3)

AUG +33 – +5 –

JULY +25 – -3 –

JUNE +22 +14 0 +1

MAY +21 – +2 –

APR +13 – -3 –

MAR +6 +5 -5 -1

FEB +3 – -7 –

JAN -1 – -11 –

DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5

NOV -13 – -13 –

OCT -26 – -16 –

SEP -29 -27 -18 -12

AUG -33 – -23 –

JULY -44 – -26 –

JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17

MAY -44 – -36 –

APRIL -30 – -23 –

MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8

FEB -5 – +15 –

JAN -6 – +14 –

DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20

NOV -9 – +12 –

OCT -5 – +25 –

SEP -7 +5 +19 +21

AUG -4 – +13 –

JULY +3 – +25 –

JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23

MAY +12 – +27 –

APRIL +8 – +24 –

MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21

FEB +13 – +22 –

JAN +18 – +31 –

DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24

NOV +26 – +30 –

OCT +28 – +24 –

SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22

AUG +30 – +25 –

JULY +25 – +34 –

JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24

MAY +22 – +39 –

APRIL +21 – +36 –

MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23

FEB +29 – +33 –

JAN +35 – +33 –

—————————————————————-

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da

Costa)

