Japan manufacturers’ sentiment weakens in Sept – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO — Japanese manufacturers’

confidence fell to a five-month low in September, the Reuters

Tankan poll found, as export-reliant firms such as carmakers

suffered from a global chip shortage.

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting

the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from

those who say they are good. A negative reading means that

pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a

comparison with the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey: