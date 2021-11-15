Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s economic stimulus package will feature a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry while the government will also formulate a strategy for storage batteries, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday.

Hagiuda unveiled the plan days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a stimulus package worth several tens of trillion yen to ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

The plan followed an announcement by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) last week on planned construction of a $7 billion chip plant in Japan with Sony Group 6758.T, a move that was welcomed by the Japanese government.