Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economic stimulus package will feature a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry while the government will also formulate a strategy for storage batteries, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday.
Hagiuda unveiled the plan days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a stimulus package worth several tens of trillion yen to ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.
Hagiuda said the government was considering steps to encourage the establishment of large-scale production sites for storage batteries, which he said held the key to achieving green and digital targets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.