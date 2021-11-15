Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economic stimulus package will feature a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry while the government will also formulate a strategy for storage batteries, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday.

Hagiuda unveiled the plan days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a stimulus package worth several tens of trillion yen to ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Hagiuda said the government was considering steps to encourage the establishment of large-scale production sites for storage batteries, which he said held the key to achieving green and digital targets.

