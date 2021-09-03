Japan Leader Suga to Resign After Struggles to Contain Virus

Article content (Bloomberg) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he plans to resign, a surprise decision just ahead of a vote for party leader as a general election looms. Suga told a news conference Friday in Tokyo that he won’t run for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party later this month. Whoever becomes the next LDP leader is virtually assured of becoming prime minister due to the party’s dominance in parliament. “Since I became prime minister a year ago, dealing with coronavirus has been at the center of my efforts,” Suga told reporters in a brief statement without taking questions. “Dealing with the virus while campaigning for the election would take a huge amount of energy. I realized I couldn’t do both and I should choose one.”

Article content The Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose, while the yen fluctuated. Suga also canceled plans for a reshuffle of the ruling party executive next week, Nikai said. “To be honest, I’m surprised,” LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters earlier Friday. “But I believe he came to this decision after thinking about it deeply.” Suga’s approval ratings had plummeted as virus cases surged across Japan in the weeks after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In recent weeks he had seen a series of setbacks, including a loss by one of his allies last month in an election for mayor of Yokohama, the city where he began his political career. Suga took over in September 2020, hoping to avoid bringing Japan back to the days of short-serving leaders after his predecessor Shinzo Abe became Japan’s longest-tenured prime minister. But a sluggish Covid response, corruption scandals and controversies around the Olympics all took their toll.