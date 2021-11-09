Japan LDP, Komeito agree to offer vouchers, cash to youth

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito agreed to offer 50,000 yen ($441) worth of vouchers to children aged 18 or younger as part of the government’s stimulus package, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.
In a meeting of executives, the two parties also agreed on another 50,000 yen cash payout to children aged 18 or younger, though they remained apart on whether to set an annual income limit for those who are eligible, Jiji said.
($1 = 113.3500 yen)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.