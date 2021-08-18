Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders fell 1.5% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a 2.8% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office predicted that core orders will rise 11.0% in July-September after advancing 4.6% in the previous quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 18.6% in June, versus a 15.8% rise expected by economists, the data showed.

To view the full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Daniel Leussink)