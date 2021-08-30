Japan July factory output falls 1.5% month/month – govt

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s factory output fell 1.5% in July, government data showed on Tuesday, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.5% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to grow 3.4% in August and advance 1.0% in September, the data showed.

