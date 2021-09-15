Japan July core machinery orders rise 0.9% month/month

Article content
TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders
rose 0.9% in July from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday.
The reading compared with a 3.1% rise seen in a Reuters poll
of economists.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, grew 11.1%, versus a 15.7% advance
expected by economists, the data showed.
To view the full table, please go to the website of the
Cabinet Office at:
https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html
