Japan July core CPI falls 0.2% yr/yr

TOKYO — Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.2% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The fall in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.4% drop.

For the full tables, go to the ministry’s website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya)