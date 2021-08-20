Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Japan’s inflation dropped for a 12th month in July, extended the longest losing streak in a decade after data revisions showed weakness during the pandemic was worse than previously reported. Consumer prices, excluding those for fresh food, declined 0.2% from a year earlier, the ministry of internal affairs said Friday in its first report since rejigging its consumer price basket earlier this month. Economists had expected a 0.4% fall. Despite the better-than-expected result, the revised index shows Japanese prices dropping for the longest stretch since a 28-month period that ended in June 2011. Prices were weak before the change, but the new figures sharpen the contrast between the challenges the Bank of Japan faces on inflation and those central banks elsewhere are contending with.

Article content Government’s New Math Shows Japan Inflation Back Below Zero Key Insights Firmer energy prices cushioned declines after the rebased price index gave a heavier weighting to mobile phone fees that have fallen sharply under pressure from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.The data is unlikely to shift the course of BOJ policy because the bank was already trapped into easing for the foreseeable future, even as other central banks move toward tapering. The BOJ doesn’t see inflation reaching its 2% target anytime before 2024.Still, the revision, which shaved 0.7 percentage point from June’s core CPI, about double the expected impact, has forced economists to cut longer-term estimates for Japanese inflation. Prices are now seen declining for the full fiscal year, rather than gaining.Producer prices risen steeply since spring, but most businesses haven’t chosen to pass the costs on to customers. Notable exceptions include Yamazaki Baking and dairy company Megmilk Snow Brand, which hiked prices in recent weeks due to higher costs of raw materials from oil to sugar.Suga this week widened Japan’s fourth virus emergency and extended it through mid-September. Consumer spending will likely take a hit, although shoppers have been shrugging off government warnings the longer they drag on.

Article content What Bloomberg Economics Says… “We expect the core CPI (excluding fresh food) to increase 0.1% in August. As much as 0.5 percentage point of the inflation rate would reflect a lower base last year, when prices were depressed by a government travel-promotion campaign… Even so, downward pressure on demand from virus-containment measures will probably limit any acceleration in inflation in coming months.” –Yuki Masujima, economist To read the full report, click here. Get More Overall inflation was down 0.3% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast 0.4% drop.Excluding both fresh food and energy, the cost of living fell 0.6% after sinking 0.9% in the previous month. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

