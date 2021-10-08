Japan household spending falls on persistent COVID-19 pressure

The decrease in spending was worse than a median market forecast for a 1.5% drop and followed a 0.7% increase in July.

The data bodes ill for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s efforts to revitalize the economy and distribute more wealth to households through higher wages.

TOKYO — Japan’s household spending fell 3.0% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption during the summer holiday season.

The month-on-month figures showed a 3.9% contraction in August, the fourth straight month of decline, and compared with expectations for a 2.0% drop.

The spread of the COVID-19 infections and subsequent restrictions nationwide hindered consumption in restaurant dine-ins and a wide variety of goods, a government official said, adding that rainy weather also discouraged customers’ visit to stores.

Consumption has been a weak spot for the world’s third largest economy as a spike in Delta variant cases and state of emergency curbs kept households from shopping or eating out. Japan’s services sector activity shrank for a 20th straight month in September, according to a recent private survey.

But analysts expect consumption to rebound in coming months as the lifting of curbs from October and steady progress in vaccinations heighten hopes of pent-up demand.

The economy, however, faces fresh headwinds from supply constraints, as a shortage of semiconductor chips and parts disrupts automobile production enough to hurt exports.

Separate data on Friday showed inflation-adjusted real wages in August rose 0.2% from the same month a year earlier, largely due to a statistical base effect. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)