Japan firms call for large stimulus spending to ease COVID-19 pain

TOKYO — Japanese firms urged new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to compile an extra budget of at
least 10 trillion yen to cope with COVID-19 pain, a Reuters poll showed.
Below are the questions and answers in the Sept. 29-Oct. 8 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted
in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. Some 267 companies responded to the survey.
1. How do you view China’s economic slowdown? (Pick one)
To develop into To remain moderate To bottom Slowdown will be Polled Replied
financial crisis slowdown under out towards temporary, economy
authorities control next spring to accelerate on
authorities stimulus
All 11% 66% 10% 13% 503 249
Manufacturers 9% 67% 9% 15% 252 137
Non-manufacturers 13% 64% 13% 10% 251 112
2. How do you think China’s slowdown will affect your business results? (Pick one)
Very Somewhat Not much Not at all Positively Polled Replied
negatively negatively
All 7% 48% 37% 8% 0% 503 259
Manufacturers 11% 59% 24% 6% 0% 252 141
Non-manufacturers 3% 35% 52% 9% 1% 251 118
3. What do you think of the need to compile a large scale extra budget to fund a planed economic stimulus package?
Agree Oppose Polled Replied
All 87% 13% 503 247
Manufacturers 83% 17% 252 135
Non-manufacturers 92% 8% 251 112
4. What do you think is the most appropriate size for the extra budget? (Pick one)
Below 5 trln 5-10 trln 10-15 trln 15-20 trln 20-25 trln 25-30 trln 30 trln Polled Replied
yen yen yen yen yen yen yen or more
All 13% 25% 23% 17% 8% 4% 11% 503 237
Manufacturers 15% 27% 24% 16% 6% 4% 8% 252 131
Non-manufacturers 10% 23% 21% 18% 9% 4% 15% 251 106
5. What measures do you think are most needed for the economic package? (Pick one)
COVID-19 Cash Environment Digital Support for Child care, Others Polled Replied
measures payouts measures transformation restaurants, tourism education
All 49% 7% 12% 10% 15% 5% 2% 503 260
Manufacturers 52% 5% 14% 11% 10% 4% 4% 252 141
Non-manufacturers 45% 8% 9% 10% 22% 5% 0% 251 119
6. What will be the most desirable results for the Oct. 31 general elections? (Pick one)
Ruling bloc Ruling bloc Ruling bloc Ruling bloc Change of Others Polled Replied
gains 2/3 wins stable wins majority falls short government
majority majority of majority
All 18% 41% 26% 9% 3% 3% 503 243
Manufacturers 15% 40% 29% 9% 4% 3% 252 136
Non-manufacturers 22% 42% 21% 9% 2% 3% 251 107
