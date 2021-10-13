Japan firms call for large stimulus spending to ease COVID-19 pain

TOKYO — Japanese firms urged new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to compile an extra budget of at

least 10 trillion yen to cope with COVID-19 pain, a Reuters poll showed.

Below are the questions and answers in the Sept. 29-Oct. 8 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted

in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. Some 267 companies responded to the survey.

1. How do you view China’s economic slowdown? (Pick one)

To develop into To remain moderate To bottom Slowdown will be Polled Replied

financial crisis slowdown under out towards temporary, economy

authorities control next spring to accelerate on

authorities stimulus

All 11% 66% 10% 13% 503 249

Manufacturers 9% 67% 9% 15% 252 137

Non-manufacturers 13% 64% 13% 10% 251 112

2. How do you think China’s slowdown will affect your business results? (Pick one)

Very Somewhat Not much Not at all Positively Polled Replied

negatively negatively

All 7% 48% 37% 8% 0% 503 259

Manufacturers 11% 59% 24% 6% 0% 252 141

Non-manufacturers 3% 35% 52% 9% 1% 251 118

3. What do you think of the need to compile a large scale extra budget to fund a planed economic stimulus package?

Agree Oppose Polled Replied

All 87% 13% 503 247

Manufacturers 83% 17% 252 135

Non-manufacturers 92% 8% 251 112

4. What do you think is the most appropriate size for the extra budget? (Pick one)

Below 5 trln 5-10 trln 10-15 trln 15-20 trln 20-25 trln 25-30 trln 30 trln Polled Replied

yen yen yen yen yen yen yen or more

All 13% 25% 23% 17% 8% 4% 11% 503 237

Manufacturers 15% 27% 24% 16% 6% 4% 8% 252 131

Non-manufacturers 10% 23% 21% 18% 9% 4% 15% 251 106

5. What measures do you think are most needed for the economic package? (Pick one)

COVID-19 Cash Environment Digital Support for Child care, Others Polled Replied

measures payouts measures transformation restaurants, tourism education

All 49% 7% 12% 10% 15% 5% 2% 503 260

Manufacturers 52% 5% 14% 11% 10% 4% 4% 252 141

Non-manufacturers 45% 8% 9% 10% 22% 5% 0% 251 119

6. What will be the most desirable results for the Oct. 31 general elections? (Pick one)

Ruling bloc Ruling bloc Ruling bloc Ruling bloc Change of Others Polled Replied

gains 2/3 wins stable wins majority falls short government

majority majority of majority

All 18% 41% 26% 9% 3% 3% 503 243

Manufacturers 15% 40% 29% 9% 4% 3% 252 136

Non-manufacturers 22% 42% 21% 9% 2% 3% 251 107

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Blair)

