Japan Finance Minister says G7 has agreed on 'some points' on global tax reform By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Financial Minister Taro Aso prepares to deliver his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House plenary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Finance ministers from Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on “some points” over global tax reform at their virtual meeting, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday.

Aso declined to comment on specifically what the G7 finance leaders agreed, but said he hoped the G7 would reach a final agreement in October after ironing out differences of opinion.

