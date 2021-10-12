Japan factory mood hits lowest since April on virus drag – Reuters Tankan

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese manufacturers were the

least optimistic in six months in October as they suffered from

the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and automakers’ output

cuts, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting

the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from

those who say they are good. A negative reading means that

pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a

comparison with the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey: