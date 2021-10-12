Japan factory mood hits lowest since April on virus drag – Reuters Tankan

Article content
TOKYO — Japanese manufacturers were the
least optimistic in six months in October as they suffered from
the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and automakers’ output
cuts, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.
The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey:

2022 2021
JAN (f’cast) OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS (+14) +16 +18 +33 +25 +22 +21
—————————————————————
(Materials) (+13) +12 +18 +34 +18 +13 +14
– Textiles/paper (0) -25 -27 0 -17 -25 -25
– Chemicals (+23) +36 +44 +72 +44 +53 +53
– Oil refinery/ceramics (+33) +22 +22 +33 +22 +13 +17
– Steel/nonferrous metals (-8) 0 +16 0 +9 -25 -9
(Manufactured products) (+15) +19 +19 +31 +29 +27 +24
– Food (+9) +18 +7 0 +9 0 0
– Metal products/machinery (+26) +34 +39 +53 +43 +45 +34
– Electric machinery (+14) +36 +14 +28 +19 +35 +37
– Autos/transport equipment (0) -31 -14 +34 +46 +30 +16
– Precision machinery/others(+20) +20 +27 +16 +17 +12 +15
===============================================================

NON-MANUFACTURERS (+14) -1 -2 +5 -3 0 +2
—————————————————————
– Real estate/construction (-13) -13 -4 +5 +5 0 0
– Retail/wholesale (+19) -3 -3 +9 0 -5 -6
– Wholesalers (+27) +11 +17 +6 +6 +5 -5
– Retailers (+11) -16 -22 +11 -5 -22 -9
– Information/communications(+54) +46 +50 +27 +36 +60 +60
– Transport/utility (+29) +24 +5 +10 0 +5 +12
– Other services (0) -30 -28 -15 -32 -25 -19
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
—————————————————————
JAN 2022 (forecast) (+14) – (+14) –
DEC 2021 – (+14) – (+3)
NOV – – – –
OCT +16 – -1 –
SEP +18 +18 -2 +2
AUG +33 – +5 –
JUL +25 – -3 –
JUN +22 +14 0 +1
MAY +21 – +2 –
APR +13 – -3 –
MAR +6 +5 -5 -1
FEB +3 – -7 –
JAN -1 – -11 –
DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5
NOV -13 – -13 –
OCT -26 – -16 –
SEP -29 -27 -18 -12
AUG -33 – -23 –
JUL -44 – -26 –
JUN -46 -34 -32 -17
MAY -44 – -36 –
APR -30 – -23 –
MAR -20 -8 -10 +8
FEB -5 – +15 –
JAN -6 – +14 –
DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20
NOV -9 – +12 –
OCT -5 – +25 –
SEP -7 +5 +19 +21
AUG -4 – +13 –
JUL +3 – +25 –
JUN +6 +7 +22 +23
MAY +12 – +27 –
APR +8 – +24 –
MAR +10 +12 +22 +21
FEB +13 – +22 –
JAN +18 – +31 –
—————————————————————-
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
