Japan eyes renewables, nuclear restart in race for 2030 climate goal

TOKYO — Japan aims to expand renewable energy as much as possible and restart nuclear power plants whose safety has been confirmed, its new industry minister said on Tuesday, to meet a 2030 target of a 46% cut in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2013 levels.

Japan, which has pledged carbon neutrality by 2050, nearly doubled in April its target for emissions cuts to 46% by 2030, in response to pressure from the United States and some of its own firms.

“I would like to promote the maximum adoption of renewable energy, thorough energy conservation and the restart of nuclear power plants with the highest priority on safety,” the minister, Koichi Hagiuda, told his first news conference.