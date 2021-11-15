Japan economy to recover to pre-COVID level in 1st half of 2022 By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country’s economy was likely to recover to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.
“The economy’s recovery has been somewhat slower than initially expected,” Kuroda said in a speech at a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.
“But the mechanism for an economic recovery remains intact,” he said, according to the text of the speech posted on the BOJ’s website.
