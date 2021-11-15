Japan economy to recover to pre-COVID level in 1st half of 2022 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country’s economy was likely to recover to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.

“The economy’s recovery has been somewhat slower than initially expected,” Kuroda said in a speech at a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

“But the mechanism for an economic recovery remains intact,” he said, according to the text of the speech posted on the BOJ’s website.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR