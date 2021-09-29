Japan economy to reach pre-COVID levels year-end or early 2022 By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy will continue to recover and could reach levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2021 or early in 2022, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.
“All in all, consumption, which has been quite weak, will gradually step up. On the other hand, the corporate sector enjoys a firm situation, which is translated into a firm pick-up in business fixed investment,” Kuroda said in an online seminar hosted by the European Central Bank on Wednesday, or early on Thursday Tokyo time.
