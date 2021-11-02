Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs, trails major partners

Article content TOKYO — Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions, but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners. The government has decided to review border controls in stages, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, responding to media reports that quarantine for business travelers would be cut from 10 days to 3. The easing may go into effect from next Monday, while daily border entrants would be raised from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month, national broadcaster NHK said.

Article content Domestic and foreign business groups in Japan have lobbied https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/lack-vaccination-passport-testing-threaten-japans-reopening-2021-10-18 the government to ease border restrictions to be more on the same terms as other countries. The United States and European Union allow entry to travelers from most countries as long as they have proof of COVID-19 vaccination. While the shorter quarantine would be welcome, it would only benefit business travelers and Japanese nationals, said Michael Mroczek, president of the European Business Council in Japan. The bigger issue is the remaining hold on long-term visas. “Not being able to bring essential personnel to Japan is currently the number one issue for European industry,” he said.