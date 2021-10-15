Japan cuts export view for 1st time in 7 months in Oct report

Article content TOKYO — Japan slashed its view on exports in its October economic report for the first time in seven months as Asia-bound shipments of cars and electronic parts peaked out amid supply chain constraints and China’s economic slowdown. Yet the government maintained its overall economic assessment, pointing to signs of recovery in private consumption, especially in service spending, as a COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted thanks to a sharp fall in nationwide infection numbers.

"The economy continues to pick up but the pace of recovery is slowing," the government said in its monthly report released on Friday after approval by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. On the outlook, the latest report put more emphasis on risks from supply chain-related issues than the spread of COVID-19 at home and overseas, warning of the need to "pay close attention" to the former. Previously, the government downgraded its view on production in September, when a rapid surge in coronavirus cases disrupted auto plants in Southeast Asia. "The effect of supply chain (issues) is now observable in exports, that's why it is downgraded this month," a government official told reporters before the cabinet approved the report.