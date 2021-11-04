Japan court rejects bid to halt Shikoku Electric reactor restart

Article content

TOKYO — Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc is free to restart the No.3 reactor at its Ikata nuclear power station after the Hiroshima District Court rejected an injunction sought by local residents, the company said on Thursday.

The residents had said that the Ikata reactor was vulnerable to major earthquakes, but Shikoku Electric said the court accepted the company’s safety assurances.

The 890 megawatt No. 3 reactor has been shut since December 2019, first for scheduled maintenance and then because of another court case in January last year.