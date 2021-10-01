Japan business mood improves as firms raise investment plans

The survey bodes well for Fumio Kishida, who will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga next week with a mandate to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced doldrums and distribute more wealth to households.

Large companies expect to increase capital expenditure by 10.1% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, the survey showed, backing up the central bank’s view robust corporate-sector activity will offset some of the weakness in consumption.

TOKYO — Japanese business confidence improved in the three months to September, a central bank survey showed on Friday, a sign the economy was steadily emerging from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Article content

The headline index gauging big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 18 in the third quarter, up from plus 14 in the previous quarter, the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) closely-watched tankan survey showed.

It compared with a median market forecast for plus 13.

Big non-manufacturers’ sentiment index improved to plus 2 from plus 1 in June, against a median market forecast for a flat reading, the survey showed.

Big manufacturers expect sentiment to worsen three months ahead, it showed.

The survey will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinize when it meets for a rate review on Oct. 27-28 and revises its quarterly growth and inflation projections.

Robust exports driven by solid global demand have helped offset weak consumption and pull Japan’s economy out from the severe slump last year caused by the pandemic.

But chip shortages and supply disruptions caused by Asian factory shutdowns have hit production of Japanese manufacturers, threatening to derail the country’s fragile recovery.

The central bank will closely scrutinize the results of the tankan survey at its next policy-setting meeting on Oct. 27-28, when it gives projections for growth and inflation. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)