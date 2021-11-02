Japan, BOJ reaffirm commitment to 2% inflation goal in meeting, no discussion on yen

Article content TOKYO — The Japanese government and Bank of Japan on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to meeting the 2% inflation target and keeping in close contact, as laid out in a 2013 joint statement. The meeting was held between BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, the three said separately. The meeting lasted less than an hour. It comes after Fumio Kishida took over as Japan’s prime minister last month, a position strengthened by his party’s solid victory in general elections on Sunday.

"The most important issue was to reaffirm a joint statement issued by the government and the BOJ in January 2013," Yamagiwa told reporters after the meeting. "The government and the BOJ must keep close contact with each other. The BOJ aims to achieve the 2% price stability target while we proceed with economic growth strategy." The policymakers exchanged views on the economy, prices and the financial situation, the central bank said. But when asked about the currency, Suzuki told reports the yen had not been discussed. The Japanese currency has weakened to around 114 yen in recent weeks, having touched an almost four-year trough of 114.695 on Oct. 20. Tuesday's meeting was the first of its kind since January 2013, when the government and the central bank issued a joint statement laying out the 2% inflation target for the BOJ's policy objective.