Japan August machinery orders fall, miss expectations

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in August, underlining persistent pressure on businesses and the broader economy as firms struggle to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic. The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 2.4% in August from the previous month. The contraction compared with July’s 0.9% rise. A Reuters poll of economists had predicted 1.7% growth.

Article content The government downgraded its assessment on machinery orders on Wednesday for the first time in six months, saying that a recovery in the series appeared to be stalling. The data came about a week after the inauguration of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after his predecessor Yoshihide Suga saw his support undermined by surging COVID-19 infections and protracted restrictions. While Japanese firms have so far provided momentum to the economy’s recovery through solid output, exports and capital expenditure, the outlook points to a bumpy ride. Manufacturers’ sentiment dropped to a six-month low in October due to an enduring supply shortage and soaring material costs, the Reuters Tankan showed on Wednesday.