Japan August machinery orders fall, miss expectations

Article content
TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in August, underlining persistent pressure on businesses and the broader economy as firms struggle to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 2.4% in August from the previous month.
The contraction compared with July’s 0.9% rise. A Reuters poll of economists had predicted 1.7% growth.
Article content
The government downgraded its assessment on machinery orders on Wednesday for the first time in six months, saying that a recovery in the series appeared to be stalling.
The data came about a week after the inauguration of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after his predecessor Yoshihide Suga saw his support undermined by surging COVID-19 infections and protracted restrictions.
While Japanese firms have so far provided momentum to the economy’s recovery through solid output, exports and capital expenditure, the outlook points to a bumpy ride.
Manufacturers’ sentiment dropped to a six-month low in October due to an enduring supply shortage and soaring material costs, the Reuters Tankan showed on Wednesday.
Article content
Following an annualized 1.9% gross-domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter, analysts forecast a smaller gain in Japan’s July-September GDP, indicating sluggish – if not shrinking – private consumption.
By sector, manufacturers’ orders declined 13.4% month-on-month in August, marking the first decline in five months, dragged down by weaker demand from sectors such as electronic machines, production machines and shipmakers. It was the biggest decrease since February 2016, according to a government official.
Orders from non-manufacturers increased 7.1% after a 9.5% dip in July, led by demands from wholesale and retail sellers and transportation companies.
External orders, which are not counted as core orders, fell 14.7%, down after 24.1% growth in the previous month.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electric utilities, expanded 17.0% in August, the data showed, reflecting a double-digit decline in the same month in 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 14.7% jump. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Richard Pullin)