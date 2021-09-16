Japan August exports rise 26.2% year/year – MOF

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports rose 26.2% in August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise compares with a 34.0% increase expected by economist in a Reuters poll, and follows growth of 37.0% in July.

August imports rose 44.7% year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 40.0% increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 635.4 billion yen ($5.81 billion), versus a median estimate for a 47.7 billion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 109.3700 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)