Japan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, forecasts annual loss By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Japan Airlines’ (JAL) airplanes are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) on Tuesday posted a first-half loss before interest and tax of 151.8 billion yen ($1.34 billion), less than a year ago as it cut costs during the pandemic, and forecast it would report an annual loss.

The prior year, Japan’s second-largest airline had reported a loss before interest and tax of 223.9 billion yen in the six months ended Sept. 30.

JAL forecast it would report a full-year loss before interest and tax of 198 billion yen, having previously said the outlook was too uncertain to provide guidance.

($1 = 113.6800 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR