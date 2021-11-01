Japan 10-year bond yields track stock rally after solid LDP election win

Article content

TOKYO — The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds rose on Monday, as a rally in domestic equities driven by a ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s strong majority in a general election, hurt save-haven demand for debt.

Both the 10-year and the 20-year JGB yields rose one basis point each to 0.105% and 0.480%, respectively.

Stocks surged to a one-month high on relief new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party defied expectations and held its strong majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election.