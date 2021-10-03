Jania Meshell recently uploaded an updated Q&A video to her YouTube Channel as she answered some of the questions many people have been wanting to get the answers to. However, one of the questions she answered caused her to get emotional as she gave an honest answer.

The question she answered during the video was “What would you tell your younger self?”

She answered the question and said, “I would tell her to keep pushing. Like, I would just let her know somebody ou there is going to love you. You don’t have to keep trying to look for love. You don’t have to do things that you feel like would make people like you more. Just be yourself, stay true to you. Just do what makes you happy. You don’t have to try to follow the crowd. You don’t have to try to do what that person’s is doing…just focus on yourself.”

Jania continued to express the importance of not tolerating disrespect and advised to remain sheltered before she was brought to tears by her own words.

Over the years, fans have witnessed the evolution of Jania. Whether it be the transitions in her dating life or her transition into motherhood. However, if it is one thing they have noticed, it’s the maturity she has gained while publicly going through these life experiences.

She last dated boxer Devin Haney, and the ups and downs of their relationship were shared on social media before they officially called it quits and he went on to date India Love.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Jania Meshell Becomes Emotional After Sharing What She Would Tell Her Younger Self appeared first on The Shade Room.