Janet Hubert Says She’s Home After Revealing That She Was In The Hospital

Janet Hubert is in the clear after recently sharing that she was hospitalized. The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actress revealed she was in the hospital while speaking on the dangers of anger. Janet shared the news in an Instagram post over the weekend. Then, on Tuesday, she gave an update saying she’s back at home.

Janet did not mention why she was in the hospital in the first post or Tuesday’s update. Before she dove into positivity and healing in the updated post, she took a moment to address the media and critical online users.

“Wow… the press and some of y’all are ready like Vultures to circle the body,” Janet wrote. “Well this body will reach up and grab your a**es and have you for dinner.”

Janet Thanks Will Smith

Janet is seemingly addressing the slew of headlines and criticism that came out after her first post. While she only spent one line on revealing she was hospitalized, the rest of her post was focused on letting go of anger.

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have. Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you.”

She continued her message by saying “anger will eat you alive.” Then, she mentioned Will Smith and their reconciliation in November. Along with her post, she shared an image of her and Will on the show’s set.

“Reputation is priceless. I love you Will, for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives,” Janet wrote.

Janet Leaves Hospital

Her latest post echoed her sentiments about healing and positivity. However, it also provided an update to her health status.

“I am home and my health is my business kay,” Janet wrote. “To the many of you who helped me feel better with your well wishes…THANK YOU! Positively heals, negatively kills. LIVE YO LIFE, I’M LIVING MINE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Janet Hubert Says She’s Home After Revealing That She Was In The Hospital appeared first on The Shade Room.