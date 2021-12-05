Janet Hubert, affectionally known as Aunt Viv from the hit sitcom, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ shared that she was hospitalized. Though she didn’t give a reason, Hubert did go into detail about anger and what it can do to someone.

Posting a picture from the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion that happened last year, Hubert expressed that holding on to anger would eat you alive. She also addressed Will Smith and told him that she loved him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Hubert (@janethubertformyfanspage)

Her caption read, “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

Hubert continued, “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost[.]” Hubert ended her message with a note for Will Smith, “Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL, for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives. PEACE OUT!”

As you know, Smith and Hubert had a feud for decades that was a result of her leaving the show. Hubert accused Will of getting her fired, but Will insisted the real issue was Hubert wanted the show to be built around her character, Aunt Viv.

“She’s mad now, but she’s been mad all along. She said once, ‘I’ve been in the business for ten years and this snotty-nosed punk comes along and gets a show.’ No matter what, to her, I’m just the Antichrist,” Will stated back in 1993.

The two ended their feud in 2020 when the reunion happened. While speaking with one another, Hubert asked, “I just wanted to know one thing–why did you guys go so far? I lost so much…You have no idea.”

Will admitted to being insensitive and understood how he “made the set very difficult.”

Roomies, let’s wish her a speedy recovery.

The post Janet Hubert Hospitalized: “Anger Will Eat You Alive” appeared first on The Shade Room.