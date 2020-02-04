Janelle Monae suffers mercury poisoning after adopting a diet of pescatarians

%MINIFYHTML2e0a64c3ca3b3ced8258a934ef62dc1c11% %MINIFYHTML2e0a64c3ca3b3ced8258a934ef62dc1c12%

The Cut Magazine / Elizaveta Porodina

The actress of & # 39; Antebellum & # 39; He talks about his health problem in an interview in a magazine and says that he fought against mercury poisoning after he stopped eating meat and adopted a diet of Pescatarians.

Janelle Monáe He is returning to full health after suffering mercury poisoning.

The "We Are Young" singer revealed in an interview with The Cut that she suffered an encounter with the disease after she stopped eating meat and adopted a pescatarian diet.

Reflecting on the fear of health, he said: "I began to feel my mortality."

Despite the illness, however, the star has been working hard, focusing attention on acting, before her role in "mind blowing social thriller."Antebellum", which opens in April 2020.

In explaining her role as Veronica, a writer with a strong sense of social justice said: "I want that spirit to always remain in front of the camera so as not to interrupt me. I don't talk much on the phone … I don't do it" I don't want that will take me out of my space. "

Insisting that he takes his work home and finds inspiration in his personal life when he creates characters, he added: "I use my pain … I use it."

"Antebellum", also starring Jena Malone, Mark RichardsonY Eric Lange, arrives in theaters on April 24.