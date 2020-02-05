Janelle Monae reveals she got mercury poisoning from her diet of Pescatarians

Janelle Monae, during a new conversation with The Cut, revealed that she actually became ill as a result of the fish she ate while on a diet of pescatarians. The singer and songwriter told the store that she began to feel her "mortality,quot;, revealing, in addition, that she actually got sick from mercury poisoning.

In case you didn't know, a pescatarian diet consists mainly of fish, vegetables, fruits and other seafood as the main source of amino acids and proteins.

According to reports, the World Health Organization states that mercury, which is often found in small quantities in shellfish, can become extremely toxic when it accumulates over time in the human system. The 34-year-old woman told The Cut her story while explaining her hopes of having children.

The star says he wants to be healthy again before even considering having children. However, he had to rest for a while because of his illness. Fans of the singer and songwriter know that she has been sincere about her desire to have children in the future.

In April 2018, for example, Monae shared that she still wants to have children, but for years, she was so focused on her career that she didn't plan the way she should have done it. The star claims that the fact that she now has difficulty getting pregnant is something that really worries her.

According to Page Six, he spoke with Fault Magazine, who asked him what his biggest fear was. Monae said at the time that she really wanted to have a family, but she often worries that it took too long to make it happen.

Monae added that when she has children one day, she wants her children to have even bigger dreams than she did. He hopes his children try to "conquer the world." During the same interview, Monae also shared how being a perfectionist can often inhibit the creative process.

The star added that she has worked continuously to get away from a perfectionist mentality. The fans of the singer know that it is notoriously private and prefers not to have her name in the headlines.



