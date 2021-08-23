Jana Kramer Wishes Ex Mike Caussin ‘Luck’ After He’s Seen With Woman – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Jana Kramer took to Twitter to cryptically tweet ‘best of luck’ only hours after photos of her ex Mike Caussin out and about with another woman surfaced online.

Jana Kramer, 37, seemed to wish her ex-husband Mike Caussin, 34, “luck” in his romantic life in an eye-catching tweet on Aug. 22. The One Tree Hill star wrote, “Best of luck. Is all I have to say.” in the post, just hours after Mike, with whom she shares children, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2, was seen hanging out with another woman in new pics that made their way online. She also shared a powerful quote about love in a follow-up tweet.

Best of luck. Is all I have to say. — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) August 23, 2021

“Love can happen in a split second. Bondedness can’t,” the quote read. “That’s the thing we learn the hard way. That love is not the end of the story. It’s just the first chapter. The next chapters demand that we acknowledge our wounding, clear our emotional debris, strengthen our capacity for attachment, learn how to authentically relate, mature in the deep within.”

Although Jana didn’t mention Mike’s name in her tweets, followers were quick to make a connection and responded with various comments. “She ain’t got nothin’ on you,” one follower wrote while another called her “kind” for wishing him luck.

Hours before Jana posted her tweets, the Instagram accounts, Girl Gangz and Cocktails and Gossip shared photos of what appeared to be Mike spending time at a beach club in Mexico with a mystery woman. She was sitting on his lap as they both wore swimsuits.

Jana and Mike made headlines when Jana filed for divorce in Apr. after six years of marriage. In the past, they were both open about Mike’s infidelity and according to court documents obtained by E!, the cause for their divorce was listed as “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery.”

Jana shared an Instagram post with a message about how difficult the change was when the divorce was finalized in July. “Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything. If I’m honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the ‘final’ call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came,” she wrote in the post. “My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids.”

In Oct., before their split, she also talked about Mike’s infidelity on the HollywoodLife podcast. “When there’s infidelity in a relationship, it’s not like you just stop talking about it. Trust me, I wish we could stop talking about it. It’s not like we bring it up every day, but there are triggers and triggers will always be there,” Jana said on the podcast. “Now the weight isn’t as heavy, but I’ll still get triggered if something happens, or if maybe there’s a small lie, because it was a traumatic event in our relationship.”