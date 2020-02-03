Jana Kramer says that Mike Caussin broke a "limit,quot; in his marriage

Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Jana Kramer is shedding some light on his marriage to Mike Caussin.
In a completely new episode of iHeartRadio & # 39; s To complain Podcast, the country singer met with her husband for their first show together in more than a month.
And since the beginning of the episode, the couple was ready to be honest and vulnerable about what was happening in their lives.
"The fact is that we are still two people with real-life problems and we still reserve our right to privacy to some extent and it is our option to go out and share a lot of this with you," Mike explained. "Last month, we still have to grow in our relationship together and individually. For me, it really was a time to investigate and face the facts that could improve in my own recovery and grow as a person and growing as a husband."
The former NFL player continued: "I had to be real with myself and I had to realize that there are many things in my life that I am not doing differently and sometimes I feel that I am going through the movement, but even if I am not relapsing or acting or leaving our marriage, if I am still breaking boundaries or I am not completely honest with things, how is that sober? How is that life changing? How are you living with integrity? No. We needed time to grow back individually and grow as a couple. We're not trying to dance around anything or retain anything from our listeners. "
Soon after, Jana would share more perspective on what happened in the last month.
"The reality is that it broke a limit that was harmful to me because it was a discovery, but again, it was not a physical performance, so I am very careful and I want to protect you also because,quot; I do not want people to think it was a physical relapse , but it was also a great discovery with a limit that hurt me in our relationship, "he shared." I have always said that it is not about the act. It's about the lie. It's about discovery because that brings me back to the first day of discovery. "
At the beginning of the new year, fans began to speculate that the couple's marriage was in trouble. Jana took Instagram with a cryptic message that said: "2019. You are coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is … Time heals all wounds." He reportedly also deleted (then added) the word "wife,quot; in his Instagram biography. Throughout the month of January, Mike was not co-host of the To complain podcast
However, when recording today's new podcast, both sides expressed high hopes and optimism that better days are yet to come. In fact, both are involved in intensive therapy.
"It has been a really heavy month," Jana shared as she held back the tears. "It's the heaviness, but it's all the thanks that we can be sitting here talking, but it's also that fear. That has been the hardest part of this month."
Jana shared: "I feel hopeful with the tools we have been learning, but it is also very scary … I am so eager to move on and have that marriage we have always talked about and see the man you say you will always be."
Listen to the whole conversation of Jana and Mike on To complain Wherever you broadcast your podcasts.