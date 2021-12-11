Jana Duggar Charged With Endangering Welfare Of A Minor – Hollywood Life

Following brother Josh’s child pornography conviction, Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Arkansas.

Jana Duggar has been charged with a misdemeanor count for endangering the welfare of a child. The reality TV star, 31, received the citation in Arkansas on Sept. 9 and pleaded not guilty, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The docs did not close any details about the endangerment charges, but a court hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.

The news comes a day after her brother Josh Duggar was convicted of child pornography possession on Thursday, Dec. 9. A jury in Arkansas found the 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

Josh was first charged in April for child pornography possession. A federal agent testified that images of children, including toddlers, depicting sexual abuse were found on a computer at a car dealership that he owned in 2019. The reality star pleaded not guilty.

In 2015, the Duggar family, namely Josh, made headlines after TLC cancelled the family series 19 Kids and Counting following reports that Josh molested five girls, four of which were his sister, while he was a teenager. He released a statement to PEOPLE following the cancellation and confirmed the reports, stating that he confessed to his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and received counseling.

Following his conviction in Arkansas on Thursday, Clay Fowlkes, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said in a statement, per AP, “Regardless of wealth, social status, or fame, our office will continue to seek out all individuals who seek to abuse children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography.”

His sentencing will begin in about four months. On Thursday, Jim Bob and Michelle issued a statement to E! News stating that they’ll “never stop praying” for their son. “This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” their statement began. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].”

The statement later continued “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”