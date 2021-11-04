Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Article content Narrows Fiscal 2021 Guidance and Declares Third Quarter Dividend TORONTO — Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below. Highlights of Third Quarter 2021 Results versus Third Quarter 2020 Results

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Revenue increased 6.4% to $112.4 million;

Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 3.1%, or 4.8% normalized for the impact of foreign exchange;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.0% to $25.5 million;

Net earnings was $14.3 million and adjusted net earnings increased 11.0% to $14.1 million; and

Earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.34. “Consumers’ continued focus on health and wellness has become a permanent fixture in their daily lives,” said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. “This new consumer baseline reflects the extended duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a long-term commitment to using vitamins, minerals, and supplements to maximize vitality and well-being. We continue to adapt, invest in, and focus on meeting this rising demand across this growing base of global consumers. While we diligently manage supply chain risks and transportation cost pressures, we are very pleased with our solid third quarter results, including a 6.4% revenue increase, an 11% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings, and a 100 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin. Based on our positive year-to-date results and our favourable demand outlook, we are increasing our revenue guidance and narrowing our adjusted EBITDA expectations to the top of our previous range. We remain confident in our outlook and ability to drive significant value for all stakeholders as we approach our 100th anniversary as a leader in health and wellness.” Third Quarter 2021 Results Revenue increased 6.4% to $112.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $105.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 driven by 3.1% growth in Jamieson Brands and 18.4% growth in Strategic Partners. Revenue in the Jamieson Brands segment increased by 3.1% or $2.6 million to $85.2 million. The Company’s domestic branded sales increased by 4.3% in the third quarter of 2021, with strong point of purchase sales on an expanded consumer base outpacing shipments in the quarter, supported by significant customer and distributor inventory replenishments in the second quarter. The Company’s international branded business increased by 7.0% on a constant currency basis compared with the third quarter of 2020 led by continued growth in China, partially offset by strong replenishments earlier in the year to other regions. On a reported basis, the Company’s international branded business decreased by 2.6% due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Revenue in the Strategic Partners segment increased 18.4%, or $4.2 million to $27.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 mainly due to expanded programs with new and existing customers. Gross profit increased by $2.8 million to $40.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 mainly driven by revenue growth. Gross profit margin increased by 30 basis points to 36.3%, reflecting margin improvements in both segments from pricing and volume driven efficiencies, partially offset by the mix impact of proportionally higher sales in the Strategic Partners segment. Gross profit margin in the Jamieson Brands segment increased by 130 basis points to 44.3% due to volume driven efficiencies, favourable product mix, and pricing, partially offset by ongoing operating costs of using a third-party logistics provider, elevated costs reflecting ongoing global supply chain challenges, and sustained safety and business continuity costs while operating under a COVID-19 environment. Gross profit margin in Strategic Partners increased by 40 basis points to 11.5% mainly due to volume driven efficiencies, partially offset by an expected reduction from customer mix. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $0.2 million to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a normalized basis, SG&A expenses increased $0.8 million to $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to additional resources to support strategic initiatives, while marketing remained relatively flat. Earnings from operations increased by $2.8 million, or 15.7%, to $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and operating margin increased by 140 basis points to 18.3% as a result of higher revenue and gross profit margins. On a normalized basis, earnings from operations increased by $2.3 million, or 12.2% in the third quarter of 2021 and operating margin was 18.5% compared with 17.6% in third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.0% to $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7% compared with 21.7% in the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense and other financing costs increased by $0.2 million to $1.5 million compared with the third quarter of 2020 due to higher average borrowings in the quarter and interest on lease liabilities. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.3 million compared with $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net earnings, which excludes all non-operating expenses and foreign exchange, increased by $1.4 million, or 11.0%, to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Adjusted net earnings excludes costs associated with share-based compensation relating to one-time grants to certain employees, foreign exchange gain, business integration, COVID-19 related costs, other non-recurring earnings or expenses net of related tax effects. A detailed reconciliation of reported net earnings to non-IFRS adjusted net earnings is included in the tables accompanying this release under the heading “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow The Company generated $10.1 million in cash from operations during the third quarter of 2021 compared with $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $19.2 million was $3.0 million higher due to increased earnings in the current quarter. Cash invested in working capital decreased by $2.5 million driven by favourable timing on the collection of receivables, partially offset by increases in inventories to secure raw material supply reflecting ongoing global supply chain challenges. The Company’s cash as at September 30, 2021 was $9.1 million compared with $1.2 million on December 31, 2020 and $3.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $109.8 million in cash and available operating lines and net debt of $165.2 million. Three months ended September 30 ($ in 000’s, except as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Cash, beginning of period 4,636 6,796 (2,160 ) (31.8 %) Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 10,081 4,553 5,528 121.4 % Investing activities (6,615 ) (1,799 ) (4,816 ) (267.7 %) Financing activities 1,048 (6,406 ) 7,454 116.4 % Cash, end of period 9,150 3,144 6,006 191.0 % Fiscal 2021 Outlook The Company is increasing its outlook for fiscal 2021 and anticipates revenue in a range of $442.0 to $447.0 million, compared with $435.0 to $445.0 million previously, which represents annual growth of 9.5% to 10.7%. The Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in a range of $98.0 to $100.0 million, narrowed from a previous range of $97.0 to $100.0 million, and now anticipates adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.29 to $1.32 compared with $1.27 to $1.32 previously. The increase in the Company’s outlook reflects strong growth in domestic branded sales as consumer demand continues to exceed pandemic baseline levels, and expanded programs with new and existing customers. Adjusted EBITDA reflects higher volumes partially offset by increased operating costs as global supply chain challenges continue to impact freight premiums, logistics and supply related operating efficiencies.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This outlook reflects the following assumptions: Jamieson Brands segment growth of 6.2% to 7.4%, including the impact of a strengthened Canadian dollar on international sales and reflecting the following: 5.5% to 6.5% domestic growth, and Approximately 22.5% international growth in U.S. dollars, while reported revenues in Canadian dollars will be impacted by a strengthened currency compared to the prior year and foreign exchange volatility on the conversion of U.S. dollars to Canadian dollars.

Strategic Partners segment growth of approximately 22.5%

Normalized SG&A expense increases of 8.5% to 9.5%, lowered from our previous range of between 8% to 12% due to reduced travel and entertainment combined with lower spend and improved efficiencies on domestic marketing investments. For additional details on the Company’s fiscal 2021 outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021, refer to the “Outlook” section in the management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Declaration of Third Quarter Dividend On November 3, 2021, the board of directors of the Company declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.15 per common share, or approximately $6.1 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. The Company has designated this dividend as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and related MD&A are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com . Conference Call Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, November 4, 2021. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 9535726 and it will be available until Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.jamiesonwellness.com/English/investors/home/default.aspx or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503430&tp_key=2d2fd1645b . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. About Jamieson Wellness Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world’s health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company’s heritage brand and Canada’s #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions, the #1 women’s natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com. Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Forward-Looking Information This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company’s anticipated results and its outlook for its 2021 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “estimate” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021 and under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s MD&A filed today, November 4, 2021. This information is based on the Company’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company’s results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See “Forward-looking Information” and “Risk Factors” within the Company’s MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Jamieson Wellness Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 112,368 105,565 321,194 283,292 Cost of sales 71,555 67,520 208,169 181,050 Gross profit 40,813 38,045 113,025 102,242 Gross profit margin 36.3 % 36.0 % 35.2 % 36.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,228 19,010 61,218 57,635 Share-based compensation 992 1,231 4,651 3,769 Earnings from operations 20,593 17,804 47,156 40,838 Operating margin 18.3 % 16.9 % 14.7 % 14.4 % Foreign exchange gain (577 ) (271 ) (444 ) (172 ) Other expenses – 3 – 3 Interest expense and other financing costs 1,505 1,315 4,291 4,633 Income before income taxes 19,665 16,757 43,309 36,374 Provision for income taxes 5,381 4,613 11,417 10,181 Net earnings 14,284 12,144 31,892 26,193 Adjusted net earnings 14,051 12,655 35,312 30,336 EBITDA 24,794 21,202 58,171 49,882 Adjusted EBITDA 25,456 22,933 66,325 58,603 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.7 % 21.7 % 20.6 % 20.7 % Weighted average number of shares Basic 40,256,983 39,741,698 40,076,485 39,430,417 Diluted 41,698,267 41,574,340 41,500,445 41,261,833 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic, earnings per share 0.35 0.31 0.80 0.66 Diluted, earnings per share 0.34 0.29 0.77 0.63 Adjusted diluted, earnings per share 0.34 0.30 0.85 0.74 Jamieson Wellness Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In thousands of Canadian dollars September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash 9,150 1,166 Accounts receivable 105,636 97,951 Inventories 130,442 102,645 Derivatives 986 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,689 2,389 251,903 204,151 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 94,320 83,796 Goodwill 122,975 122,975 Intangible assets 193,524 196,158 Deferred income tax 2,523 2,261 Total assets 665,245 609,341 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 80,395 73,084 Income taxes payable 913 6,580 Derivatives 4,544 8,231 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 2,884 3,115 88,736 91,010 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 174,378 149,058 Deferred income tax 3,692 3,538 Other long-term liabilities 53,060 51,479 Total liabilities 21,384 21,854 Total liabilities 341,250 316,939 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 266,943 255,795 Contributed surplus 14,211 12,986 Retained earnings 44,874 29,023 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,033 ) (5,402 ) Total shareholders’ equity 323,995 292,402 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 665,245 609,341

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jamieson Wellness Inc. Segment Information In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted Jamieson Brands Three months ended

September 30 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue 85,175 82,604 2,571 3.1% – Gross profit 37,690 35,489 2,201 6.2% Gross profit margin 44.3% 43.0% – 1.3% Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,645 17,322 323 1.9% Share-based compensation 992 1,231 (239) (19.4%) Earnings from operations 19,053 16,936 2,117 12.5% Operating margin 22.4% 20.5% – 1.9% Adjusted EBITDA 23,363 21,467 1,896 8.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.4% 26.0% – 1.4% Strategic Partners Three months ended

September 30 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue 27,193 22,961 4,232 18.4% Gross profit 3,123 2,556 567 22.2% Gross profit margin 11.5% 11.1% – 0.4% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,583 1,688 (105) (6.2%) Earnings from operations 1,540 868 672 77.4% Operating margin 5.7% 3.8% – 1.9% Adjusted EBITDA 2,093 1,466 627 42.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7% 6.4% – 1.3% Jamieson Brands Nine months ended

September 30 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue 243,461 226,690 16,771 7.4% Gross profit 103,214 95,295 7,919 8.3% Gross profit margin 42.4% 42.0% – 0.4% Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,151 50,263 5,888 11.7% Share-based compensation 4,651 3,769 882 23.4% Earnings from operations 42,412 41,263 1,149 2.8% Operating margin 17.4% 18.2% – (0.8%) Adjusted EBITDA 59,833 54,878 4,955 9.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.6% 24.2% – 0.4% Strategic Partners Nine months ended

September 30 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue 77,733 56,602 21,131 37.3% Gross profit 9,811 6,947 2,864 41.2% Gross profit margin 12.6% 12.3% – 0.3% Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,067 7,372 (2,305) (31.3%) Earnings (loss) from operations 4,744 (425) 5,169 1216.2% Operating margin 6.1% (0.8%) – 6.9% Adjusted EBITDA 6,492 3,725 2,767 74.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.4% 6.6% – 1.8% Non-IFRS Financial Measures This press release makes reference to certain non‑IFRS measures. Management uses these non‑IFRS financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company’s business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. We use non‑IFRS measures, including “gross profit”, “gross profit margin”, “operating margin”, “EBITDA”, “adjusted EBITDA”, “adjusted EBITDA margin”, “adjusted net earnings” and “adjusted diluted earnings per share” to provide supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non‑IFRS measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions of non-IFRS measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings In thousands of Canadian dollars Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings 14,284 12,144 31,892 0 26,193 Adjustments to net earnings: Share-based compensation 10 144 846 432 Foreign exchange gain (577) (271) (444) (172) International market expansion – – – 13 Business integration 88 121 1,789 541 COVID-19 related costs 159 645 2,337 4,663 Other – 5 (179) 5 Related tax effects 87 (133) (929) (1,339) Adjusted net earnings 14,051 12,655 35,312 30,336 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA In thousands of Canadian dollars Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings 14,284 12,144 31,892 26,193 Add: Provision for income taxes 5,381 4,613 11,417 10,181 Interest expense and other financing costs 1,505 1,315 4,291 4,633 Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 2,543 2,071 7,377 5,924 Amortization of intangible assets 1,081 1,059 3,194 2,951 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 24,794 21,202 58,171 49,882 Add EBITDA adjustments: Share-based compensation 992 1,231 4,651 3,769 Foreign exchange gain (577) (271) (444) (172) International market expansion – – – 13 Business integration 88 121 1,789 443 COVID-19 related costs 159 645 2,337 4,663 Other – 5 (179) 5 Adjusted EBITDA 25,456 22,933 66,325 58,603 Source: Jamieson Wellness Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006303/en/ Contacts Investor and Media Contact Information:

Jamieson Wellness

Ruth Winker

416-705-5437

rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.