Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Narrows Fiscal 2021 Guidance and Declares Third Quarter Dividend
TORONTO — Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below.
Highlights of Third Quarter 2021 Results versus Third Quarter 2020 Results
- Revenue increased 6.4% to $112.4 million;
- Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 3.1%, or 4.8% normalized for the impact of foreign exchange;
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.0% to $25.5 million;
- Net earnings was $14.3 million and adjusted net earnings increased 11.0% to $14.1 million; and
- Earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.34.
“Consumers’ continued focus on health and wellness has become a permanent fixture in their daily lives,” said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. “This new consumer baseline reflects the extended duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a long-term commitment to using vitamins, minerals, and supplements to maximize vitality and well-being. We continue to adapt, invest in, and focus on meeting this rising demand across this growing base of global consumers. While we diligently manage supply chain risks and transportation cost pressures, we are very pleased with our solid third quarter results, including a 6.4% revenue increase, an 11% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings, and a 100 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin. Based on our positive year-to-date results and our favourable demand outlook, we are increasing our revenue guidance and narrowing our adjusted EBITDA expectations to the top of our previous range. We remain confident in our outlook and ability to drive significant value for all stakeholders as we approach our 100th anniversary as a leader in health and wellness.”
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Revenue increased 6.4% to $112.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $105.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 driven by 3.1% growth in Jamieson Brands and 18.4% growth in Strategic Partners.
Revenue in the Jamieson Brands segment increased by 3.1% or $2.6 million to $85.2 million. The Company’s domestic branded sales increased by 4.3% in the third quarter of 2021, with strong point of purchase sales on an expanded consumer base outpacing shipments in the quarter, supported by significant customer and distributor inventory replenishments in the second quarter. The Company’s international branded business increased by 7.0% on a constant currency basis compared with the third quarter of 2020 led by continued growth in China, partially offset by strong replenishments earlier in the year to other regions. On a reported basis, the Company’s international branded business decreased by 2.6% due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar.
Revenue in the Strategic Partners segment increased 18.4%, or $4.2 million to $27.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 mainly due to expanded programs with new and existing customers.
Gross profit increased by $2.8 million to $40.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 mainly driven by revenue growth. Gross profit margin increased by 30 basis points to 36.3%, reflecting margin improvements in both segments from pricing and volume driven efficiencies, partially offset by the mix impact of proportionally higher sales in the Strategic Partners segment. Gross profit margin in the Jamieson Brands segment increased by 130 basis points to 44.3% due to volume driven efficiencies, favourable product mix, and pricing, partially offset by ongoing operating costs of using a third-party logistics provider, elevated costs reflecting ongoing global supply chain challenges, and sustained safety and business continuity costs while operating under a COVID-19 environment. Gross profit margin in Strategic Partners increased by 40 basis points to 11.5% mainly due to volume driven efficiencies, partially offset by an expected reduction from customer mix.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $0.2 million to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a normalized basis, SG&A expenses increased $0.8 million to $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to additional resources to support strategic initiatives, while marketing remained relatively flat.
Earnings from operations increased by $2.8 million, or 15.7%, to $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and operating margin increased by 140 basis points to 18.3% as a result of higher revenue and gross profit margins. On a normalized basis, earnings from operations increased by $2.3 million, or 12.2% in the third quarter of 2021 and operating margin was 18.5% compared with 17.6% in third quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.0% to $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7% compared with 21.7% in the third quarter of 2020.
Interest expense and other financing costs increased by $0.2 million to $1.5 million compared with the third quarter of 2020 due to higher average borrowings in the quarter and interest on lease liabilities.
Net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.3 million compared with $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net earnings, which excludes all non-operating expenses and foreign exchange, increased by $1.4 million, or 11.0%, to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted net earnings excludes costs associated with share-based compensation relating to one-time grants to certain employees, foreign exchange gain, business integration, COVID-19 related costs, other non-recurring earnings or expenses net of related tax effects. A detailed reconciliation of reported net earnings to non-IFRS adjusted net earnings is included in the tables accompanying this release under the heading “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
The Company generated $10.1 million in cash from operations during the third quarter of 2021 compared with $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $19.2 million was $3.0 million higher due to increased earnings in the current quarter. Cash invested in working capital decreased by $2.5 million driven by favourable timing on the collection of receivables, partially offset by increases in inventories to secure raw material supply reflecting ongoing global supply chain challenges. The Company’s cash as at September 30, 2021 was $9.1 million compared with $1.2 million on December 31, 2020 and $3.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $109.8 million in cash and available operating lines and net debt of $165.2 million.
|Three months ended
|September 30
|($ in 000’s, except as otherwise noted)
2021
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Cash, beginning of period
4,636
6,796
(2,160
)
(31.8
%)
|Cash flows from (used in):
|Operating activities
10,081
4,553
5,528
121.4
%
|Investing activities
(6,615
)
(1,799
)
(4,816
)
(267.7
%)
|Financing activities
1,048
(6,406
)
7,454
116.4
%
|Cash, end of period
9,150
3,144
6,006
191.0
%
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
The Company is increasing its outlook for fiscal 2021 and anticipates revenue in a range of $442.0 to $447.0 million, compared with $435.0 to $445.0 million previously, which represents annual growth of 9.5% to 10.7%. The Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in a range of $98.0 to $100.0 million, narrowed from a previous range of $97.0 to $100.0 million, and now anticipates adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.29 to $1.32 compared with $1.27 to $1.32 previously. The increase in the Company’s outlook reflects strong growth in domestic branded sales as consumer demand continues to exceed pandemic baseline levels, and expanded programs with new and existing customers. Adjusted EBITDA reflects higher volumes partially offset by increased operating costs as global supply chain challenges continue to impact freight premiums, logistics and supply related operating efficiencies.
This outlook reflects the following assumptions:
- Jamieson Brands segment growth of 6.2% to 7.4%, including the impact of a strengthened Canadian dollar on international sales and reflecting the following:
- 5.5% to 6.5% domestic growth, and
- Approximately 22.5% international growth in U.S. dollars, while reported revenues in Canadian dollars will be impacted by a strengthened currency compared to the prior year and foreign exchange volatility on the conversion of U.S. dollars to Canadian dollars.
- Strategic Partners segment growth of approximately 22.5%
- Normalized SG&A expense increases of 8.5% to 9.5%, lowered from our previous range of between 8% to 12% due to reduced travel and entertainment combined with lower spend and improved efficiencies on domestic marketing investments.
For additional details on the Company’s fiscal 2021 outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021, refer to the “Outlook” section in the management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Declaration of Third Quarter Dividend
On November 3, 2021, the board of directors of the Company declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.15 per common share, or approximately $6.1 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. The Company has designated this dividend as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis
The Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and related MD&A are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, November 4, 2021. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 9535726 and it will be available until Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.jamiesonwellness.com/English/investors/home/default.aspx or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503430&tp_key=2d2fd1645b . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world’s health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company’s heritage brand and Canada’s #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions, the #1 women’s natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company’s anticipated results and its outlook for its 2021 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “estimate” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021 and under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s MD&A filed today, November 4, 2021. This information is based on the Company’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.
The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company’s results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See “Forward-looking Information” and “Risk Factors” within the Company’s MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
|Revenue
112,368
105,565
321,194
283,292
|Cost of sales
71,555
67,520
208,169
181,050
|Gross profit
40,813
38,045
113,025
102,242
|Gross profit margin
36.3
%
36.0
%
35.2
%
36.1
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
19,228
19,010
61,218
57,635
|Share-based compensation
992
1,231
4,651
3,769
|Earnings from operations
20,593
17,804
47,156
40,838
|Operating margin
18.3
%
16.9
%
14.7
%
14.4
%
|Foreign exchange gain
(577
)
(271
)
(444
)
(172
)
|Other expenses
–
3
–
3
|Interest expense and other financing costs
1,505
1,315
4,291
4,633
|Income before income taxes
19,665
16,757
43,309
36,374
|Provision for income taxes
5,381
4,613
11,417
10,181
|Net earnings
14,284
12,144
31,892
26,193
|Adjusted net earnings
14,051
12,655
35,312
30,336
|EBITDA
24,794
21,202
58,171
49,882
|Adjusted EBITDA
25,456
22,933
66,325
58,603
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
22.7
%
21.7
%
20.6
%
20.7
%
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
40,256,983
39,741,698
40,076,485
39,430,417
|Diluted
41,698,267
41,574,340
41,500,445
41,261,833
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic, earnings per share
0.35
0.31
0.80
0.66
|Diluted, earnings per share
0.34
0.29
0.77
0.63
|Adjusted diluted, earnings per share
0.34
0.30
0.85
0.74
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
9,150
1,166
|Accounts receivable
105,636
97,951
|Inventories
130,442
102,645
|Derivatives
986
–
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,689
2,389
251,903
204,151
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
94,320
83,796
|Goodwill
122,975
122,975
|Intangible assets
193,524
196,158
|Deferred income tax
2,523
2,261
|Total assets
665,245
609,341
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
80,395
73,084
|Income taxes payable
913
6,580
|Derivatives
4,544
8,231
|Current portion of other long-term liabilities
2,884
3,115
88,736
91,010
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
174,378
149,058
|Deferred income tax
3,692
3,538
|Other long-term liabilities
53,060
51,479
|Total liabilities
21,384
21,854
|Total liabilities
341,250
316,939
|Shareholders’ equity
|Share capital
266,943
255,795
|Contributed surplus
14,211
12,986
|Retained earnings
44,874
29,023
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,033
)
(5,402
)
|Total shareholders’ equity
323,995
292,402
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
665,245
609,341
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
Jamieson Brands
|Three months ended
September 30
2021
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenue
85,175
82,604
2,571
3.1%
–
|Gross profit
37,690
35,489
2,201
6.2%
|Gross profit margin
44.3%
43.0%
–
1.3%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,645
17,322
323
1.9%
|Share-based compensation
992
1,231
(239)
(19.4%)
|Earnings from operations
19,053
16,936
2,117
12.5%
|Operating margin
22.4%
20.5%
–
1.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA
23,363
21,467
1,896
8.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
27.4%
26.0%
–
1.4%
Strategic Partners
|Three months ended
September 30
2021
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenue
27,193
22,961
4,232
18.4%
|Gross profit
3,123
2,556
567
22.2%
|Gross profit margin
11.5%
11.1%
–
0.4%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,583
1,688
(105)
(6.2%)
|Earnings from operations
1,540
868
672
77.4%
|Operating margin
5.7%
3.8%
–
1.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA
2,093
1,466
627
42.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.7%
6.4%
–
1.3%
Jamieson Brands
|Nine months ended
September 30
2021
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenue
243,461
226,690
16,771
7.4%
|Gross profit
103,214
95,295
7,919
8.3%
|Gross profit margin
42.4%
42.0%
–
0.4%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
56,151
50,263
5,888
11.7%
|Share-based compensation
4,651
3,769
882
23.4%
|Earnings from operations
42,412
41,263
1,149
2.8%
|Operating margin
17.4%
18.2%
–
(0.8%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
59,833
54,878
4,955
9.0%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.6%
24.2%
–
0.4%
Strategic Partners
|Nine months ended
September 30
2021
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenue
77,733
56,602
21,131
37.3%
|Gross profit
9,811
6,947
2,864
41.2%
|Gross profit margin
12.6%
12.3%
–
0.3%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,067
7,372
(2,305)
(31.3%)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
4,744
(425)
5,169
1216.2%
|Operating margin
6.1%
(0.8%)
–
6.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA
6,492
3,725
2,767
74.3%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.4%
6.6%
–
1.8%
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain non‑IFRS measures. Management uses these non‑IFRS financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company’s business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. We use non‑IFRS measures, including “gross profit”, “gross profit margin”, “operating margin”, “EBITDA”, “adjusted EBITDA”, “adjusted EBITDA margin”, “adjusted net earnings” and “adjusted diluted earnings per share” to provide supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non‑IFRS measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions of non-IFRS measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
|Net earnings
14,284
12,144
31,892
0
26,193
|Adjustments to net earnings:
|Share-based compensation
10
144
846
432
|Foreign exchange gain
(577)
(271)
(444)
(172)
|International market expansion
–
–
–
13
|Business integration
88
121
1,789
541
|COVID-19 related costs
159
645
2,337
4,663
|Other
–
5
(179)
5
|Related tax effects
87
(133)
(929)
(1,339)
|Adjusted net earnings
14,051
12,655
35,312
30,336
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
|Net earnings
14,284
12,144
31,892
26,193
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
5,381
4,613
11,417
10,181
|Interest expense and other financing costs
1,505
1,315
4,291
4,633
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
2,543
2,071
7,377
5,924
|Amortization of intangible assets
1,081
1,059
3,194
2,951
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
24,794
21,202
58,171
49,882
|Add EBITDA adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
992
1,231
4,651
3,769
|Foreign exchange gain
(577)
(271)
(444)
(172)
|International market expansion
–
–
–
13
|Business integration
88
121
1,789
443
|COVID-19 related costs
159
645
2,337
4,663
|Other
–
5
(179)
5
|Adjusted EBITDA
25,456
22,933
66,325
58,603
Source: Jamieson Wellness Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006303/en/
Contacts
Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com
