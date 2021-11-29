Jamie Meets His Son When Christina Returns — Recap – Hollywood Life

Jamie finally learns the truth about who is responsible for the Dutton attacks, but he’s left speechless when he gets a blast from the past during the November 28 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’

Now that Kayce, Monica, and Tate are gone, John is all alone in his massive house. He retreats back to his old room and comes upon Beth reading and drinking. The father and daughter end up having a heart-to-heart.

“I sure hope you outlive me, Beth, because I’m not sure I could tolerate the world without you in it,” John tells his daughter. Beth responds, “Worry not, daddy. Only the good die young.”

Tate Begins To Recover

Over on the reservation, Monica thanks Kayce for bringing her there. “I feel better already in my soul,” she tells him. For Kayce, that’s all that matters to him. Rainwater is helping Tate with his PTSD after the attack.

Rainwater tells Monica that Tate feels guilt over something he should be praised for doing. Rainwater stresses that Tate won’t think of himself as a killer when he’s done with him. Tate will think of himself as a warrior. Rainwater reminds Monica that she’s a warrior, too. Later, it’s clear that Tate is doing much better. Monica begins looking at houses close to the reservation.

After his talk with Kayce, Jamie does call the prison ward about Riggins. Following his discovery that Riggins and his biological father were former inmates together, Jamie decides to offer Riggins immunity if he spills the truth about the attack on the Dutton family.

Things are still tense between Lloyd and Rip. Rip assigns Lloyd to teach Carter how to saddle a horse instead of going out with the rest of the group. Rip tells John that Carter got on Beth’s wrong side so he’s not going to “be around long enough to name.”

Over in Texas, Jimmy wakes up outside a stable at the Four Sixes and finds a man, played by Barry Corbin, sitting next to him. The man gives Jimmy more words of advice about this next chapter. “You gotta want this life,” the man says. “You got to want it all the way to your bones. And if you don’t, it can be absolute hell on earth.” Jimmy admits that he doesn’t know what he wants.

John Meets Summer

As Kayce is driving into work, he encounters a protest led by Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo. Kayce gets into a scuffle with one of the protestors, and he pulls out a gun. Meanwhile, Summer and protesters begin to film Kayce. The situation continues to spiral. John is called in and brings along Ryan. Sheriff Haskell stresses that Kayce did things by the book and used justified force.

Summer and her fellow comrades are protesting the existence of a state-sponsored police force that protects industrialized animal farming and the mass murder of millions of animals every year. She ends up getting arrested, but she’s definitely piqued John’s interest.

Lloyd confronts Rip about the tension between them. Rip tells Lloyd that he’ll start treating him like a boss when he starts acting like one. Lloyd thinks Walker should be dead. That may be the case, and Rip agrees with Lloyd, but John wants Walker here. Regardless of personal feelings, the ranch has to come first. Lloyd forgot that. Later, Lloyd witnesses Walker and Laramie having sex outside. He angrily walks away instead of beating Walker to a pulp.

John finds Beth doing some of her work at the house. She reveals that she’s taking the job at Market Equities. John wants to know how that helps the family and the ranch. “It helps us when I run it into the f**king ground,” she says. Beth leaves for the day and says she’s “off to ruin a life.”

John decides to bail Summer out of jail. He respects her determination. He may not believe that what she’s doing is right, but he respects it. She knows there has to be a catch with him bailing her out. John wants to give a tour of the ranch. He believes it will them understand each other.

Summer decides to trust him and gets into John’s truck.

Jamie Learns The Truth

Jamie goes to see Riggins and the deal for full immunity is still in effect. No matter what he says, Riggins is now a state’s witness. Jamie stresses that Riggins will be put in protective custody and moved out of this prison. But first Jamie has questions that Riggins needs to answer. Jamie asks Riggins if he knows who Garrett Randall is and if he was hired by Garrett to try and kill the Dutton family.

The life Beth has decided to ruin today? Beth drives 7 hours to destroy Bob, just like she promised. She walks into Bob’s office and says, “That’s my seat.” Beth reveals to Bob that she’s the new president of Market Equities – Montana Division. “You bet on the wrong horse,” Beth tells a stunned Bob. “You are fired.”

Jamie pulls up at his property, and he finds other cars there. Jamie is clearly pissed. Riggins totally told him that Garrett was involved in the attack on the Duttons. Garrett has a surprise of his own. He’s brought Christina back, who is holding her and Jamie’s son. Christina, who hasn’t been seen since season 2, is thrilled that Jamie has finally gotten away from the Duttons. Suddenly, Jamie has forgotten all about confronting his father. Bold move, Garrett.

The episode ends with one of the ranch hands at the Four Sixes that Jimmy just met one of the Three Gods in Texas. Instead of complaining and wallowing in his own self-pity, Jimmy begins to adapt to his new life.