Jamie Lynn Spears’ Feelings After Charity Denies Her Donation Revealed – Hollywood Life

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Jamie Lynn Spears is ‘sad’ that a nonprofit declined her charitable donation amid her sister’s conservatorship battle.

Jamie Lynn Spears is “disheartened” that a nonprofit has declined her charitable donation amid sister Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. After the Zoey 101 alum, 30, announced that proceeds from her upcoming memoir would go to mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave, the organization said it wouldn’t accept the proceeds following criticism from Free Britney supporters.

In the wake of the news, a source close to Jamie Lynn has told HL that the actress “can’t believe” the donation was declined, adding that she is “sad” and “disheartened.” The source said, “Jamie Lynn can’t believe that she was turned down to make a donation to a charitable cause. She worries about being rejected again so she’s not sure where to take things from here.”

The actress is “sad and disheartened” because “she was trying to make a small difference in the lives of those who suffer from mental health,” the source said, adding that she has “always been philanthropic.” The source said, “This was a huge letdown for her.” Jamie Lynn announced her renamed memoir Things I Should Have Said on October 11, writing on Instagram that proceeds would go to This Is My Brave.

“I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences,” Jamie Lynn wrote of her charity of choice. A week later, the organization wrote on Instagram that they “made the decision to decline the offer,” writing, “We heard you. We’re taking action.”

The decision was heralded by Britney supporters, who have been vocal in their belief that Jamie Lynn has played a complicit role in her sister’s 13-year long conservatorship. In June, following Britney’s first court appearance, Jamie Lynn addressed the conservatorship for the first time on Instagram, defending her silence and explaining that she supports her sister.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you, I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.” she said in a video. As for Britney, the pop star has been speaking out against her family in court and on social media following her last several court hearings.

In her first highly-publicized hearing, Britney said she wanted to press charges against her family. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. . . It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”