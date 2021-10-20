Jamie Lynn Spears’ Donation Of Book Sales Was Denied By A Mental Health Charity After They Received Backlash

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” Spears wrote in her caption. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???”

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” she added. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.”