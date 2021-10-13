Jamie Lee Curtis Psycho Costume Halloween Kills Premiere

“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!”
But one costume certainly stole the show, as well as everyone’s hearts (spoiler alert: it’s the title of this post): Jamie Lee Curtis’s flawless Psycho-themed costume.
The perfectly buttoned-up dress! The stolen bag of money! The bloody shower curtain! The wig!!! DETAILS.
Now, aside from just being a great costume, there are layers to this brilliance. For those of you not in the know, Jamie — while obviously a horror icon of her own with the Halloween franchise — comes from a verifiable bloodline of Hollywood horror royalty. Her mother, Janet Leigh, was the shower-screaming Marion Crane in a lil’ movie called Psycho.
I! Just?!
It’s uncanny:
“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!” Jamie wrote alongside the costume reveal on her Instagram. “PREMIERE PARTY TIME!”
We love to see that the ultimate Scream Queen dynasty is still alive and THRIVING!
(Also, completely unrelated to anything, but while I was looking at these photos, I saw this one of Jamie talking to Michael Myers on the red carpet and it tickled me! They look like the stars of an unlikely prime-time sitcom! WandaVision who?!)
ANYWAY, there ya have it! Love the costume, Jamie! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go call my mom!
