Jamie Lee Curtis Psycho Costume Halloween Kills Premiere

“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!”

And, in celebration of the highly-anticipated sequel’s release, the premiere party for the film held last night went all out, opting for a very on-brand “Halloween costume party” theme.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But one costume certainly stole the show, as well as everyone’s hearts (spoiler alert: it’s the title of this post): Jamie Lee Curtis’s flawless Psycho-themed costume.

The perfectly buttoned-up dress! The stolen bag of money! The bloody shower curtain! The wig!!! DETAILS.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Now, aside from just being a great costume, there are layers to this brilliance. For those of you not in the know, Jamie — while obviously a horror icon of her own with the Halloween franchise — comes from a verifiable bloodline of Hollywood horror royalty. Her mother, Janet Leigh, was the shower-screaming Marion Crane in a lil’ movie called Psycho.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

I! Just?!


John Springer Collection / Corbis via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

It’s uncanny:


Paramount Pictures / Getty Images, Rich Fury / FilmMagic

“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!” Jamie wrote alongside the costume reveal on her Instagram. “PREMIERE PARTY TIME!”

We love to see that the ultimate Scream Queen dynasty is still alive and THRIVING!


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

(Also, completely unrelated to anything, but while I was looking at these photos, I saw this one of Jamie talking to Michael Myers on the red carpet and it tickled me! They look like the stars of an unlikely prime-time sitcom! WandaVision who?!)


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

ANYWAY, there ya have it! Love the costume, Jamie! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go call my mom!

