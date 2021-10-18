Jamie Lee Curtis On Her Mother Janet Leigh And #MeToo

“It’s not fair to unpack that.”


And you probably know that her mother was late actor Janet Leigh, who iconically starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic suspense film Psycho.


While talking to fellow actor Melanie Griffith for Interview, Curtis pointed out that Leigh was friends with Griffith’s mother, actor Tippi Hedren, who also worked with Hitchcock. Griffith then pointed out that the director “apparently was not very good with my mom.”


In 2016, Hedren alleged that Hitchcock sexually assaulted her. “I’ve never gone into detail on this, and I never will,” she wrote in her memoir Tippi from that year. “I’ll simply say that he suddenly grabbed me and put his hands on me. It was sexual, it was perverse, and it was ugly, and I couldn’t have been more shocked and repulsed.”

“I don’t think Janet would have ever acknowledged if there was any bad behavior,” Curtis replied. “She was, it’s a bad term, but kind of Pollyanna-ish about the industry.”


“I think the #MeToo movement would have really upset her. It’s not fair to unpack that, because she’s dead and I’m going to put words in her mouth, but knowing her, I think she would not say that he misbehaved in any way.”


This isn’t the first time Curtis has mentioned her mother recently. For the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills, she donned Leigh’s iconic Psycho look as her own costume.


“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!” Jamie wrote in an Instagram caption highlighting the costume.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.

